Why cryptocurrencies are facing multiple headwinds 

A host of reasons ranging from the ban on cryptocurrencies by China, the troubles in Kazakhstan and the end of easy money is responsible for the current woes of cryptocurrencies 

Shishir Asthana
January 21, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrencies were marketed by their followers as a store for value, an asset that would be a hedge for inflation. They were expected to be an alternative to the fiat currency. Cryptocurrencies were also meant to protect investors from high volatility in the equity market. But did they? The digital currencies performed very well till November 2021, just like the equity markets, but a series of events led to most of the cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Etherium and Dogecoin losing 40 percent of their value. Structurally, the digital currencies received their...

