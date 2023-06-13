Why are not bulls making money? 

Markets work on the cause-and-effect theory. Nothing happens in financial markets without a reason and the reason itself is always financial

Highlights Market wide position limits are at multi month highs Risk appetite in stock and index futures has shrunk European economy’s troubles and potential slowdown of Indian exports is weighing on market Political unease in Latin America, economic slowdown in South east Asia is also making investors cautious Oil price fall concerns are keeping markets cautious despite OPEC production cut For the last three weeks, markets have been optimistic but not outright bullish. While market internals (statistics) are indicating a bias towards the upside, markets...