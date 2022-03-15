English
    Why Adani Ports and SEZ shares have hit a soft patch

    Customers are deferring coal imports due to high prices in the international markets, impacting Adani Ports’ volumes

    R. Sree Ram
    March 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
    Why Adani Ports and SEZ shares have hit a soft patch

    Representative image

    Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have hit a soft patch after doubling between January 2020 and April 2021. Cargo volumes at the company declined 11 percent in the December 2021 quarter as thermal power producers reduced coal imports due to high prices. With coal prices rising further in the international markets, analysts fear large customers may continue to curtail coal imports, impacting volumes in the near term. Coal constitutes roughly one-third of Adani Ports’ cargo volumes. The commodity is...

