When will the markets bottom?

Highlights The Fed Funds rate is expected to stay higher for longer We may be very near peak inflation The dollar index is expected to make a top near 120 levels The peak in the 10-year US Treasury yield has historically been followed by the markets bottoming out, even before the last Fed hike is done What we are seeing now is a bear market rally The first nine months of this year have seen multi decade records being hit in both bond and stock...