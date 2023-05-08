When calendar overrules the mind

To avoid losing focus on priorities, it's important for you to regularly review your vision, mission, and goals, delegate tasks, and take breaks to avoid burnout.

How often have you heard of statements like these, with almost no follow-up event for very long? “Let us catch up tomorrow.” “I want some advice and need your time”. “I want to meet you and chat. Well, sounds familiar? But then, this is common if you have founders, senior leaders, entrepreneurs in your midst. Almost every of them has multiple things in their mind and to-do list. Some are urgent-urgent, while the rest are only urgent. Yet some of the critical, especially the personal-urgent...