What's driving real estate growth in India? 

File image of the Mumbai city skyline

While various sectors in India are still struggling to find a footing post the Covid impact and the Russia-Ukraine war, the real estate sector is standing on a strong foundation. Built over layers of positive structural development, the sector has now climbed to heights not seen in recent times. According to a Morgan Stanley report, pre-sales and new launches in the real estate sector for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal have been the highest in the last five to six...