What US Intelligence thinks of the threats from Russia and China

The US Intelligence community’s annual threat perception report for 2022 tells us how they view China and Russia. These two nations are identified in the report as the main threats to US power, with Iran and North Korea as less potent ones. The report was prepared before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But first, the report warns of the ‘growing spectre of great power competition and conflict’. It acknowledges the world has become multipolar, and talks of ‘an evolving world...