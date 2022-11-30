What Q2 GDP will tell us about the structure of Indian economy

(Representative Image)

Highlights The pandemic changed the structure of the Indian economy The share of consumption in GDP—both private and government---has gone up sharply in the last three years The drag on the GDP numbers from the external sector has increased, with net exports becoming even more negative The September quarter GDP will tell us to what extent the Indian economy has got back to its pre-pandemic structure The pandemic didn’t just set back economic growth, it also changed the structure of the Indian economy. The...