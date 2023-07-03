English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What the Fed’s new financial conditions index is telling us

    US financial conditions are currently estimated to be a drag on GDP growth of roughly 75 basis points over the next year 

    Manas Chakravarty
    July 03, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    What the Fed’s new financial conditions index is telling us

    Financial conditions in the US market affect markets throughout the world

    Whether financial conditions are loose or tight have a major bearing not only on financial markets, but also on economic growth. Also, financial conditions in the US market affect markets throughout the world. There are already several measures of financial conditions in the US. The Goldman Sachs Index of Financial Conditions is often quoted as is the Bloomberg one. The Chicago Fed has its Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index (ANFCI) which is at present around the same level as it...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A shiny banking system must respect risk

      Jun 30, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian rice exporters left in a lurch, quick action needed to tackle flood dama...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers