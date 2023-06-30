What RBI’s Financial Stability Report says about equity valuations 

The report also says that volatility in the Indian market has been lower than in other emerging market as well as advanced economy stock markets, indicating a degree of complacency in the market

The RBI’s latest Financial Stability Report, published on Wednesday, says the performance of the Indian markets is a reflection of the strength of the Indian economy and its improving growth prospects. It points to the sharp rebound among foreign institutional investors who have made net purchases of US$ 11.6 billion since March 2023 (till June 23, 2023). The report says, ‘the Indian equity market has remained among the stronger performers globally, despite volatile shifts in global liquidity flows and...