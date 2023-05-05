What are the macro data telling the markets?

for a clearer picture of the situation on the ground, we need to look at the year-on-year growth in GST collection rather than its absolute value

The US economy is in an unenviable position. As the Fed chairman recently pointed out, standing today, the likelihood of avoiding a recession is higher, but having a recession cannot be ruled out either. When the economy is resting on a knife-edge, it becomes all the more important to keep track of macroeconomic developments to try and get a sense of which way the balance will tilt. At the turn of this month, several macro numbers have flowed in. In...