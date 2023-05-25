What is driving the US stock market higher this year?

Central banks have also injected further liquidity in the markets while the sentiment has been hawkish

Highlights As the markets have proved resilient for the past five months, despite negative sentiment, there is now a ‘chase the rally’ factor in operation Corporate earnings are another pillar supporting the US stock markets rally Market valuation multiples have gone up due to the strong conviction of the bond market for rate cuts by the end of the year Central banks have also injected further liquidity in the markets AI has led to a rerating of stocks expected to be major beneficiaries of...