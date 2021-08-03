What is driving real estate stocks through the roof?

Commercial office assets remained the frontrunner during Q2 2021, garnering about 40 percent share of the investment pie.

Even as the broader market has been flat for the past two months the real estate sector is making new peaks. Though it is below the peak that it reached before the financial meltdown, the sector indices are at a 10-year high. The divergence between the two indices—Nifty and NSE Real Estate Index--has been especially pronounced since mid-May. (image) Source: Tradingview.com Strong fundamentals and positive news flow back the sharp run-up. What is different about the rally this time around is that...