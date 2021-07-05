What happens if Chinese household wealth is unleashed on the world?

Thomas Hale and Tabby Kinder in Hong Kong It would buy you a year of study at Harvard University, a couple of luxury boxes at the Yankee Stadium in New York or a lengthy stay at London’s Ritz Hotel. But Chinese citizens might soon be able to do something different with the $50,000 they are permitted to take out of the country annually: invest it. In February, Ye Haisheng, a Chinese official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe), said...