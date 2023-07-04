What equity markets got wrong about China

Jul 4, 2023 / 11:34 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

equity Trader

Hudson Lockett and Cheng Leng in Hong Kong As Chinese stocks rocketed higher in January after stringent COVID restrictions were lifted, strategists at Goldman Sachs made the case that a 46 per cent rise in a matter of weeks was only the beginning. “China looks well positioned across the growth, policy and inflation cycles in a global context in 2023,” they argued, noting shares could jump another 15 or even 20 per cent if the country managed to fully put disruptive lockdowns...