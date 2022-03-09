What does banning Russian oil mean for global energy markets?

Mar 9, 2022 / 12:43 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Derek Brower, Justin Jacobs and Myles McCormick in Houston The White House ban on imports of Russian petroleum into the US, announced on Tuesday, is the most significant move yet in a rapidly escalating global energy war between Russia and the west following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Brent oil settled 4 per cent higher at $127.98 a barrel on Tuesday, a day after hitting its highest intraday level since the global financial crisis, while US petrol prices hit a new...