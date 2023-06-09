English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What an amusement park can teach us about central banks

    Nobel laureate Robert Lucas used stories to explain how policymakers might engineer a recession — or cause shortages and inflation

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 9, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    What an amusement park can teach us about central banks

    One job of a good central bank is to make sure that it perceives the difference, something central bankers are puzzling over right now.

    Tim Harford To Tivoli Gardens in the heart of Copenhagen, one of the world’s oldest amusement parks. It was founded 180 years ago, and its creator George Carstensen secured the land by petitioning King Christian VIII, arguing, “When the people are amusing themselves, they do not think about politics.” In Tivoli, I don’t think about politics either. But during the wait to ride the Demon and the Star Flyer, I can’t help but think about economics. Specifically, I think about Robert...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI skips again, markets yawn

      Jun 8, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MSP hike raises higher food inflation risk, will ONDC be an enabler to the digi...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers