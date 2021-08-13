What a $600m heist tells us about the future of crypto

Aug 13, 2021 / 12:44 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Adam Samson Crypto land has been transfixed this week by a brazen and deeply strange heist of about $600m. It has been a cinematic experience, the new-age version of a bank robbery flick, replete with a colourful thief, a squad of digital vigilantes and any number of armchair detectives watching it all play out in real time. This kind of drama is uniquely crypto. In a traditional bank siege, for example, an observer might need to rely on news helicopters circling...