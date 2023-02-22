Whales devoured retail krill as crypto crashed

Highlights Research by the Bank for International Settlements provides new database on crypto usage India ranks 3rd in total crypto app downloads Men under 35 accounted for 40.5 percent of crypto app downloads Rise in Bitcoin prices lured investors to crypto Most investors in cryptocurrency lost money Crypto whales (large investors) profited at the expense of krill (small investors) A new database from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows that the US had the highest number of crypto app downloads, followed by Turkey and then...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand
Feb 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities prepare for de-rating, retail investors participation in market...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers