Western sanctions have had ‘limited impact’ on Russian oil output, says IEA

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Tom Wilson in London Western sanctions have had “limited impact” on Russian oil output since the start of the war in Ukraine, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, as it raised its forecast for Russian crude production into 2023. Moscow’s exports of crude and oil products to Europe, the US, Japan and Korea had fallen by nearly 2.2mn barrels a day since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Paris-based group said. But the rerouting of flows to countries including India,...