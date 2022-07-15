We should be worrying about debt as well as inflation

Jul 15, 2022 / 01:38 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Gillian Tett This week, yet more eye-popping economic data has emerged. Take inflation. On Wednesday, it emerged that US annual inflation hit 9.1 per cent in June, the highest level since 1981. Unsurprisingly, that has raised expectations of increasingly sharp future rises in interest rates. This, in turn, is prompting bodies such as the IMF to slash growth projections, in the US and elsewhere. But while investors and economists worry about recession, there is another related question to ponder: how will high...