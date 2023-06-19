We hope to operate with 4.5-5% spread over the long term: Rajiv Lochan, MD, Sundaram Finance

Sundaram Finance Ltd MD, Rajiv C Lochan.

Rajiv C Lochan, managing director, Sundaram Finance Ltd has the onerous task of steering the non-banking finance company (NBFC),with assets under management of about Rs35,000 crore, into new areas, both in business and geographies. “Industrialise the gurukulam” to expand boundaries, use local talent pool in new areas, de-risk the firm from cyclical CV business and quickly adapt to digital platforms are some vectors that would determine growth ahead, feels Lochan. That said, he points out that competing against banks who...