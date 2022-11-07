English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    We don’t need rocket science to address Delhi’s air pollution

    It is the ad-hoc approach to tackling air pollution that is responsible for the mess that Delhi finds itself in- every year at this time

    Subir Roy
    November 07, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
    We don’t need rocket science to address Delhi’s air pollution

    Delhi's air quality post-Diwali turned 'very poor' with the overall air quality index (AQI) 323. (Image: AFP/File)

    Highlights  Pollution has never been a key election issue  The centre to form a body consisting of Delhi and the four neighbouring states, preside over it and give it an action plan to beat the air quality issue  The action plan has to cover the key causes of pollution: stubble burning, construction and demolition work, human habitations, the operation of factories, fossil fuel burning vehicles  There are 12 thermal power plants in and around Delhi  Congestion and pollution pricing tools must also be used  Around...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sugar industry's enthusiasm for ethanol may dim a bit

      Nov 4, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A red flag that market should not ignore, can India escape recession, Brazil sets precedent in climate change policies, Rishi Sunak and his commitment to further ties with India, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers