English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    We see a gradual move to a structural growth rate of 7-7.5%: Ajit Ranade

    Managing inflation is more important than worrying over the exchange rate, as high inflation in the domestic economy means that the worth of the rupee is declining

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    August 01, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
    We see a gradual move to a structural growth rate of 7-7.5%: Ajit Ranade

    The recent rebound in the Indian economy has been remarkable, feels Ajit Ranade, Vice-Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics in Pune.  However, according to Ranade, the K-shaped recovery benefitted sectors that have digital footprints and he argues that labour-intensive sectors too have to do well. On the current rupee slide, Ranade thinks managing inflation is more important than worrying over the exchange rate, as high inflation in the domestic economy means that the worth of the rupee is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who's afraid of a recession?

      Jul 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, SBI Life holds an edge, what Cognizant's gu...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers