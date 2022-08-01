We see a gradual move to a structural growth rate of 7-7.5%: Ajit Ranade

The recent rebound in the Indian economy has been remarkable, feels Ajit Ranade, Vice-Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics in Pune. However, according to Ranade, the K-shaped recovery benefitted sectors that have digital footprints and he argues that labour-intensive sectors too have to do well. On the current rupee slide, Ranade thinks managing inflation is more important than worrying over the exchange rate, as high inflation in the domestic economy means that the worth of the rupee is...