Wavering US investors cut leverage for first time since start of pandemic

Eric Platt, Ortenca Aliaj, Madison Darbyshire and Joe Rennison in New York Investors in the US have started to dial back their use of leverage for the first time since financial markets were rattled by the coronavirus crisis last year, removing some of the borrowed money that has since fuelled a rally in stocks. Investors had borrowed $844bn against their portfolios in July, down from a record $882bn a month earlier and the lowest level since March, according to data collected...