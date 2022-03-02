War in Ukraine: When political risks upturn commodity markets

Mar 2, 2022 / 12:18 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Emiko Terazono and Neil Hume in London and Nic Fildes in Sydney Like many people, Gary Sharkey has been constantly checking the news for the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But his interest is not just personal: as procurement director of Hovis, one of Britain’s biggest bakers, Sharkey is responsible for buying in everything from grains for bread to steel for machinery. Russia and Ukraine are both important grain exporters, between them accounting for almost a third of...