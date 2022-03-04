English
    War in Ukraine threatens the global financial system

    Regulators and investors are used to dealing with shocks, but there is no room for complacency

    Financial Times
    Mar 4, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Gillian Tett Fourteen years ago Zoltan Poszar, a Credit Suisse analyst, learned about the power of financial contagion. Back then, he was working at the Federal Reserve investigating the plumbing of the credit world. When Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, he saw how unexamined interlinkages in the market’s financial “pipes” could generate unexpected shocks, particularly in the tri-party repurchase sector (where short-term loans are extended against collateral between multiple parties). Today, however, Poszar is pondering whether a similar chain reaction might occur...

