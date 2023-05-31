Wall Street prepares to take on established crypto companies

May 31, 2023 / 11:24 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The Wall Street-backed firms are building their infrastructure along more traditional lines.

Nikou Asgari in London Some of the finance industry’s best-known names are building their own digital markets trading platforms, betting that fund managers will prefer familiar and trusted brands to the opaque cryptocurrency exchanges that dominate the sector. Standard Chartered, Nomura and Charles Schwab are among the traditional financial institutions that are creating or backing new, separate crypto companies, including exchange and custody groups that can handle digital tokens such as bitcoin and ether. The established companies are wagering that fund managers...