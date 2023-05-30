English
    Wall Street banks re-enter junk debt market

    Lenders return to funding leveraged buyouts after painful year in which fees were hit hard

    Financial Times
    May 30, 2023
    Nearly every Wall Street institution suffered losses on loans that they had agreed to provide to their private equity clients before markets plunged in value.

    Eric Platt in New York Wall Street is slowly revving back up its junk debt machine. Banks have agreed to lend billions of dollars to finance leveraged buyouts by Apollo Global, Elliott Management, Blackstone and Veritas Capital in recent months, as Wall Street re-enters a market that left it nursing painful losses over the past year. It is welcome news for the private equity behemoths who are sitting on hundreds of billions of dollars of dry powder and searching for attractive financing...

