Venture debt has arrived

Venture debt players help in establishing credit history for companies who eventually become bankable and raise debt from traditional firms like banks.

As a funding winter has gripped the start-up ecosystem globally and in India, many start-ups have been left gasping for breath. Over the years, excess liquidity globally has led to large chunks of capital chasing the VC asset class and “growth at all costs” was the mantra for majority of the “well-funded” startups. Various vanity metrics like gross GMV were the most sought-after numbers and very few such startups from the beginning or in their growth journey had a...