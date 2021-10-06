Valuation not stories ultimately determines investment returns

Oct 6, 2021 / 01:11 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Richard Bernstein A prime rule of investing is that return on investment is highest when capital is scarce. In other words, one should want to be the sole banker in a town with 1,000 borrowers. Supply and demand of capital ultimately determines investors’ returns. Historic US monetary growth has generated tremendous liquidity of capital in the financial system. Given long-term rates are not much higher than the short-term rates at which banks usually borrow money, there have been weaker incentives to...