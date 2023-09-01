US should use chip leadership to enforce AI standards, Deep Mind co-founder says

Sep 1, 2023 / 10:36 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Many US tech executives have been wary of Brussels’ intervention in the development of AI, in particular because of a proposal that would make the developers of AI liable for how their technology is used.

Richard Waters in San Francisco The US should use its leadership in semiconductors as a “chokepoint” to enforce minimum global standards for the use of artificial intelligence, according to the head of one of the country’s most ambitious AI start-ups. Mustafa Suleyman, chief executive of Inflection and a co-founder of DeepMind, told the Financial Times in an interview that Washington should restrict sales of the Nvidia chips that play a dominant role in training advanced AI systems to buyers who agree...