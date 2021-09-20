MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

US faces a fiscal cliff: Crisis or farce?

The debate over whether the US debt ceiling needs to be raised will revive pernicious fears about fiscal deficits 

Sashi Sivramkrishna
September 20, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
US faces a fiscal cliff: Crisis or farce?

US President Joe Biden (Image: Associated Press)

Brace for the upcoming global headlines in the next few weeks: US likely to fall off the fiscal cliff, the US government runs out of money, the US government hits its debt ceiling, will the US government default on debt? Although the US has never really fallen off the cliff completely – or put bluntly, never defaulted on debt – the episode could nonetheless have important repercussions.  For instance, between December 2018 and January 2019, more than 300,0000 government employees...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can ‘bad bank’ be the silver bullet for bad loans?

    Sep 17, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: All-out war on NPAs, state of the economy, Weekly Tactical, the disinvestment clock, why Zomato should spill the beans, rate hike pot boils and more  

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers