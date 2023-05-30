Urban unemployment down, but a lot of unpaid helpers

The percentage of workers earning wages/salaries has been going up, but it’s still below the level it was at during the first quarter of 2019

The urban economy is recovering rapidly. The government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of urban employment for the January-March 2023 quarter finds unemployment at 6.8 percent, well below the 8.2 percent recorded a year ago, in Jan-Mar 2022. What’s more interesting is that urban unemployment is well below the level of 9.3 percent it was at in Jan-Mar 2019, a pre-pandemic year. What’s more, this low unemployment level is in spite of a higher labour force participation rate, as the...