UPS/FedEx: picking a delivery hero is a wager on wages

FedEx shares, at 15 times forward earnings, still trade at a discount to UPS.

FedEx is delivering for investors. Shares in the US delivery and logistics group are up 46 per cent so far this year. Arch rival UPS has dropped 4 per cent over the same period while the S&P 500 index has risen 16 per cent. UPS will pay a sharply higher wage bill after striking a new five-year labour agreement which members of the powerful Teamsters union approved last week. The deal, which will cost UPS $30bn over the course of...