UPL’s stake sales may yield limited gains in the near term

Highlights UPL is realigning into four separate divisions and has sold minority stakes in two units The induction of external investors will improve transparency and governance practices But financial gains can be limited in the near term due to moderate reduction in debt Also, investors seem to be attaching limited importance to the very high valuations of stake sales Investors gave mixed reactions to UPL’s stake sale and business reorganisation plan. The stock edged lower after the announcement despite higher deal valuations. Investors may...