UPI Lite poses a big threat to wallets

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed one trillion dollars for the first time in the current financial year. The payment juggernaut is ready to accelerate. Earlier this month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates and manages UPI payments, announced a new format called UPI Lite, which mimics a pre-paid wallet. Nested within a UPI app (say a PhonePe or Google Pay), UPI Lite will be an on-device wallet where a user can transfer up to Rs 2000 just...