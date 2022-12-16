English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: Nilesh Shah On Money, Markets & Budget
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Union Budget 2023: Why India’s plantation sector needs a budgetary leg-up

    The potential of India’s plantation sector is undeniable but success in harnessing it has eluded us. Other countries such as Kenya and Vietnam have done far better. What can policymakers do?

    R Srinivasan
    December 16, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    Union Budget 2023: Why India’s plantation sector needs a budgetary leg-up

    It’s not just in domestic tea markets that tea growers are not getting good prices. India’s export earnings from tea (in nominal prices and not adjusted for inflation) have declined steadily

    On paper, India’s plantation sector –at least some major parts– isn’t doing too badly. Tea, India’s largest and economically most important plantation crop, had a good 2021. Output reached 1,329.04 million kg (MKG) in 2021, an increase of 71.51 MKG or 5.69 per cent over the 1,257.53 MKG produced in 2020. But then, 2020 was a COVID year. In 2019, pre-COVID, output had reached 1,390.08 MKG. Tea exports have actually fallen from 256.06 MKG in 2018 to 195.50 MKG in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed’s high peak rate spooks investors

      Dec 15, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s transgressions a detriment to border talks, startup funds drying up, manufacturing inflation decline raises questions, pharma companies report rise in sales, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers