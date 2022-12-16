Union Budget 2023: Why India’s plantation sector needs a budgetary leg-up

It’s not just in domestic tea markets that tea growers are not getting good prices. India’s export earnings from tea (in nominal prices and not adjusted for inflation) have declined steadily

On paper, India’s plantation sector –at least some major parts– isn’t doing too badly. Tea, India’s largest and economically most important plantation crop, had a good 2021. Output reached 1,329.04 million kg (MKG) in 2021, an increase of 71.51 MKG or 5.69 per cent over the 1,257.53 MKG produced in 2020. But then, 2020 was a COVID year. In 2019, pre-COVID, output had reached 1,390.08 MKG. Tea exports have actually fallen from 256.06 MKG in 2018 to 195.50 MKG in...