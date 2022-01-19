Unilever | Could the hunter become the hunted?

What do Unilever shareholders think of its keen interest—as evinced by its three unsuccessful approaches so far—in acquiring GSK’s consumer health business? They have voted with their feet, with its shares down by 10.3 percent since the news became public, falling to a level last seen in early-2017. This is a very tricky moment for the company and while it’s not lost interest in GSK, there may be others who may be eyeing the situation with interest. Unilever appears to...