English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Understanding the equity market's structural weaknesses

    While the benchmark indices have fallen by around 15 percent, there is carnage in the rest of the market 

    Shishir Asthana
    May 13, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
    Understanding the equity market's structural weaknesses

    Rainbow Children's Medicare | CMP: Rs 450 | The stock tumbled over 16 percent on May 10, the first day of listing. The leading multi-specialty paediatric and gynaecology hospital chain operator shares listed at Rs 506, a 6.6% discount over the issue price but extended its loses. The muted listing was on expected lines given its IPO had a tepid response from non-institutional buyers and retail investors, though qualified institutional buyers support was quite strong. The public issue was subscribed 12.43 times during April 27-29.

    Markets have fallen by nearly 15 percent from their peak and continue in their downtrend. Foreign investors have sold nearly Rs 3 lakh crore since October 2021 in Indian markets. A large part of the selling has been absorbed by the increased participation of retail investors. While the damage on the benchmark indices is around 15 percent, there is carnage in the underbelly of the market. Certain sectors and individual stocks have taken a much bigger body blow than what the index number reflects. Stocks...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama | Auto wreck

      May 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama: Bond yields flashing red, Sri Lankan crisis decoded, Jinping eyes third term, Start-Up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers