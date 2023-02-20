English
    Uncertainties about stake sale pull down Concor

    The stock lost 17.8 percent so far in 2023 compared to a flat Nifty 50 index

    R. Sree Ram
    February 20, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Uncertainties about stake sale pull down Concor

    Despite the curtailment of large acquisitions, Adani Ports continues to maintain its investments in logistics, notably in rail, rakes and warehousing

    Highlights Adani Ports was the primary contender for Concor before Hindenburg allegations Focus at Adani Ports is now on deleveraging. The stated leverage targets provide limited scope for large acquisitions Concor’s business performance has taken a hit amid weak global trade Concor is also seeing increased competition in logistics business, including from Adani Privatisation or induction of a strategic investor is expected to boost Container Corporation of India’s (Concor) valuations. But even as the government finalises the stake sale process, investors are losing hope. The...

