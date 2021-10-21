UltraTech stands strong with its pricing power amid spiralling energy costs

(Representative image)

The discussion in UltraTech Cement Ltd's post-results management call centred around the cost pressures due to soaring prices of coal and crude. What pleasantly surprised analysts is that the cement giant hiked prices in October by Rs10-15 per bag (of 50 kilograms) and may hike them further, if needed. The need for price hikes, in the prevailing backdrop scenario of rising costs, is visible from UltraTech’s September quarter (Q2FY2022) performance. Despite a 14 per cent year-on-year (yoy) rise in net sales, cost pressures eroded profitability...