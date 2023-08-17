UBS Global Wealth Report poses tough questions on inclusive growth claims

Japan seems almost socialist with the top 1 percent owning a mere 18.9 percent (Representative image: Unsplash)

The UBS Global Wealth Report for 2023 makes a startling claim—it says that much of the growth of household wealth in India in this century has bypassed the middle and lower wealth tiers. The implication is that while India may be the fastest growing economy in the world, growth has not been inclusive and the fruits of growth have not trickled down to the masses. And this is being said, not by some liberal bleeding-heart NGO, but by a...