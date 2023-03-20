UBS-Credit Suisse: Shotgun wedding aims to forestall contagion

Mar 20, 2023 / 11:23 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse seen on an office building in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2023. (Image Source: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

Credit Suisse may shortly be a historic footnote. Its capital buffers meant nothing to many depositors. They went on pulling funds even after the Swiss National Bank put up SFr50bn in extra liquidity. UBS is preparing to take the time bomb for the Swiss team. Pray the countdown will stop, stalling this bank run and any others incipient across Europe. The terms are humiliating to a Credit Suisse management team still talking a couple of days ago about its turnround...