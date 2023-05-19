Turnaround at Tata Motors bodes well for electric mobility in India 

Tata Motors

Slowly but surely Tata Motors is engineering a comeback, as seen in its first dividend in six years driving its stock price to a multi-year high. In the interim, analysts, competitors and commentators (including this writer) had given up on the company particularly after its record-breaking Rs 26,961 crore loss in the December quarter of 2018. Yet here we are with the company returning to profit - Rs 5407 crore for the quarter against a net loss of Rs 1032...