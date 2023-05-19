English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Turnaround at Tata Motors bodes well for electric mobility in India 

    Today, with the EV segment showing all the signs of rapid adoption, Tata Motors has momentum on its side. The company is a clear leader in the passenger electric car segment in India 

    Sundeep Khanna
    May 19, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST
    Turnaround at Tata Motors bodes well for electric mobility in India 

    Tata Motors

    Slowly but surely Tata Motors is engineering a comeback, as seen in its first dividend in six years driving its stock price to a multi-year high. In the interim, analysts, competitors and commentators (including this writer) had given up on the company particularly after its record-breaking Rs 26,961 crore loss in the December quarter of 2018. Yet here we are with the company returning to profit - Rs 5407 crore for the quarter against a net loss of Rs 1032...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US debt ceiling, a political drama

      May 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lead prices set to rise as supply weakens, it might be too late for authorities...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers