Turn in global oil markets may be shortlived

Representative image

Derek Brower As an energy crisis engulfs Europe, global oil markets have offered modest relief, with crude prices drifting lower while traders grow anxious about the global economy. But the turn may be shortlived. For now, cheaper oil is being welcomed by global leaders battling decades-high inflation. US president Joe Biden, whose approval ratings shrank as petrol prices scaled the heights a few months ago, has not wasted the opportunity to tell Americans that their drive is getting cheaper again. Oil markets...