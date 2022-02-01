Tryst with Destiny – through trust & delivery

Budget 2022

Srini Sriniwasan The Budget 2022 lays the foundation of this forward-thinking government’s thrust on a long-term impactful growth plan for India. The GST reforms are starting to deliver. The robust tax collection and the fiscal room have been prudently used by the finance minister (FM) to boost the Capex budget, which obviously has its domino effect on the economy. This budget has imaginatively outlined the overall theme of using technology, digital infrastructure, and responsible planet policies for Inclusive growth. The thrust...