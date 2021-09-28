Top investors split on direction of ‘tempestuous’ China’s markets

Sep 28, 2021 / 01:21 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Harriet Agnew in London, Michael Mackenzie in New York and Tabby Kinder in Hong Kong China’s crackdown on foreign investors and domestic property speculation has prompted many international investors to head for the exits. Ray Dalio is not among them. Instead, the founder of the $140bn US hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and one of the most prominent foreign investors in the country, said he has spoken directly to officials from the Chinese Communist party in the past week, and been encouraged...