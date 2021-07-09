Top Fed official warns Delta variant poses threat to global recovery

Jul 9, 2021 / 12:48 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Heo Ran)

James Politi in Washington and Colby Smith in New York A top Federal Reserve official has warned the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and low vaccination rates in some parts of the world poses a threat to the global recovery as she urged caution in removing monetary support for the US economy. “I think one of the biggest risks to our global growth going forward is that we prematurely declare victory on Covid,” Mary Daly, the president of the Federal...