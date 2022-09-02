Tips to pursue an equitable growth agenda

Representative picture

Even as experts and analysts pore over the latest official data on India’s gross domestic product to gauge the robustness of India’s economic expansion, a government-sponsored report released earlier this week has highlighted the need to make the country’s growth more equitable. This report, prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness (IFC), exhorts policymakers to ensure that economic growth in the country benefits all the sectors and citizens, and helps to create more jobs. Titled ‘Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100’, the report was released...